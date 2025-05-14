Hamas, US hold talks in Doha in positive atmosphere

CAIRO, May 14. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement and the US have held talks in Doha, where the atmosphere was good, according to the Egyptian information portal As-Shorouq.

According to its sources in Hamas, the consultations to be held in Doha on Wednesday evening will be "crucial for the resumption of ceasefire negotiations" on the Gaza Strip. The US representatives allegedly "changed their position" on some issues, while Hamas continues to insist that all hostilities in Gaza must cease, and the Israeli military must leave the enclave "as part of any proposal."

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler, Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the negotiating delegation Khalil al-Hayya and leader of the Hamas cell in the West Bank Zaher Jabarin took part in the negotiations.

On May 12, the radicals released an Israeli soldier they held in Gaza, Edan Alexander, who is a holder of US citizenship. Among those who met him was Witkoff, who was in Israel on a visit. Hamas said then that it was "ready for an immediate resumption of negotiations on a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, and warned that "continued fighting could lead to the deaths" of the remaining hostages in the enclave.

According to Israel, 58 more abductees remain in Gaza.