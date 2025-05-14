{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hamas, US hold talks in Doha in positive atmosphere

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler, Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the negotiating delegation Khalil al-Hayya and leader of the Hamas cell in the West Bank Zaher Jabarin took part in the negotiations

CAIRO, May 14. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement and the US have held talks in Doha, where the atmosphere was good, according to the Egyptian information portal As-Shorouq.

According to its sources in Hamas, the consultations to be held in Doha on Wednesday evening will be "crucial for the resumption of ceasefire negotiations" on the Gaza Strip. The US representatives allegedly "changed their position" on some issues, while Hamas continues to insist that all hostilities in Gaza must cease, and the Israeli military must leave the enclave "as part of any proposal."

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler, Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the negotiating delegation Khalil al-Hayya and leader of the Hamas cell in the West Bank Zaher Jabarin took part in the negotiations.

On May 12, the radicals released an Israeli soldier they held in Gaza, Edan Alexander, who is a holder of US citizenship. Among those who met him was Witkoff, who was in Israel on a visit. Hamas said then that it was "ready for an immediate resumption of negotiations on a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, and warned that "continued fighting could lead to the deaths" of the remaining hostages in the enclave.

According to Israel, 58 more abductees remain in Gaza.

Middle East conflict
Russia, China make every effort to achieve Middle East settlement — Palestinian ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal also mentioned that an international conference on the Middle East will take place in New York next month at the initiative of Saudi Arabia and France
Zelensky’s entourage wants to trade abducted Kursk civilians for captured Azov terrorists
According to SVR intel, Kiev intends to hold on to the remaining Kursk civilians forcibly held in Ukraine for as long as possible
Moscow's rivals scheme to replace power in Russia — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that Russia’s geopolitical rivals are hatching plans, with financial support from the West, to split Russia into multiple parts
Rosatom revenues reach $27.3 bln in 2023 — CEO
"Rosatom is expanding investments; this is associated with proactive development of new areas in the first instance," Alexey Likhachev added
Putin says Western brand apologies insufficient for return to Russian market
The president noted that Russia would focus on its own national interests in deciding on Western brands’ return to the country
IN BRIEF: Putin's key statements at a meeting with the Business Russia association
Private business is writing the "success story of the Russian economy," the President noted
Production of Baikal aircraft suspended due to increased takeoff run length — Trutnev
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has emphasized that the effectiveness of improvements to the Baikal light aircraft has been confirmed
Novosibirsk university develops model to improve energy supply in Arctic
The Arctic has the potential for oil and gas production, and its development is strategically important for the country's economy
UN secretary general not to partake in talks between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul
On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to resume direct negotiations without preconditions, interrupted in 2022
Rubio, other US officials to travel to Istanbul for Ukraine talks — Trump
Trump was optimistic when talking about the meetings in Turkey
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
AK-12K based on feedback from special operation zone — Kalashnikov
Sergey Urzhumtsev, the chief designer of small arms at the concern, emphasized that operational experience from the special operation has shown that for certain units, including assault troops, rifle dimensions are a key factor
Ukrainian troops prepare for battles for Sumy, try to hold Yunakovka — security forces
They are building up several defense lines
Pentagon does not rule out direct US-Russia conflict if Ukraine crisis escalates
Even though China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran "seek to avoid armed conflict with the United States," their conviction in "Western decline fosters a growing willingness to challenge the United States, General Gregory Guillot, commander of the United States Northern Command, said
US discusses deployment of European deterrence force west of Dnieper River — Kellogg
Kellogg noted that starting positions in negotiations on the territorial issue should begin with freezing the conflict along the lines of contact
Istanbul 2.0 signals a losing game for Zelensky, even if he skips talks — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky erred by overestimating his geopolitical role, as he has been a pawn, not a queen as he was told, since the very beginning
White House bans U.S. agencies from all work on G20 in South Africa — WP
The G20 Summit will be held in November in Johannesburg
EU to blacklist 30 entities over alleged circumvention of anti-Russia sanctions — Politico
"75 individuals and companies have been listed" for their alleged involvement in Russia’s military industrial sector
Israeli military structures recognize threat of starvation in Gaza Strip — NYT
According to the newspaper, "Palestinians in Gaza face widespread starvation unless aid deliveries are restored within weeks"
Europe dreams of dividing Russia into parts using Ukraine — Republika Srpska leader
Europe also wants to seize the country’s energy and mineral resources, Milorad Dodik emphasized
Japan dreams of its dancers performing in Russia’s Bolshoi Theater — culture official
Some 250 events were held during the Russian Seasons ballet in 42 towns of Japan
Russian delegation to discuss political, technical issues at Istanbul talks — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov did not answer whether he himself is part of the Russian delegation
Russians can now pay with Mir cards in Iran — Islamic republic’s Central Bank
The main tourist centers of Iran popular with Russians were equipped with the technology in the first place
World majority countries see Russia-China relations as stabilizing factor — Lavrov
"We recognize the responsibility of Moscow and Beijing to maintain close coordination in the international arena," the Russian foreign minister stressed
West allocated roughly $550 billion to support Ukraine — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik also drew attention to the fact that the United States views the Ukrainian conflict today as a redundant burden
Foreign companies' exit tactics won't be forgotten — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted that product quality requirements in Russia have always been higher than in the EU
Rubio, Witkoff to travel to Istanbul on May 16 for Ukraine talks
A White House spokesperson confirmed earlier that the Secretary of State, US Presidential Special Representative and US Special Envoy for Ukraine are scheduled to travel to Istanbul for talks
Effectiveness of improvements to Baikal aircraft confirmed, development work to continue
The aircraft will undergo modifications, including the installation of a cruise powerplant featuring the Russian-made VK-800SM engine and AV-901 propeller
Likelihood of key rate hike persists but has decreased — Bank of Russia
"Although the likelihood of a key rate hike persists, it has decreased compared to March," the regulator said
EU court blames von der Leyen for hiding information on COVID-19 vaccines
While the court decision does not define the scope of von der Leyen’s responsibility or impose any disciplinary or penal measures against her, it may trigger new cases against the Commission chief with more serious accusations
Over 60 people die in aviation accidents in Russia in 2024, up three-fold from last year
There were 40 aviation accidents, including 18 air crashes, in 2024
Russia proceeds with groundwork for Istanbul negotiations — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin currently has no plans to provide additional comment on the projected Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul
Russia must brace for Western moves that hurt both sides — Putin
The president said that Russia must at least minimize the negative consequences
Russia rejects ICAO Council’s accusations on MH17 case as illegitimate — foreign ministry
Russia will not recognize the Council’s ruling, it is illegitimate and violates the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its own rule of procedure, the ministry said
Putin speaks by phone with Brazil’s president as his plane stops over in Moscow — Kremlin
Lula da Silva announced his intention to return to Russia at a news conference in Beijing during his visit to China
Ukraine wants to avoid talks on settlement of conflict with Russia — Kremlin
Ceasefire negotiations were supported by President of Russia Vladimir Putin but he asked several questions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
China to suspend export control measures for 28 US companies — Ministry of Commerce
China and the US held talks on trade and economic issues in Switzerland on May 10-11
Putin: Russia stands for demilitarization of Ukraine
Russian President said he wished the Donbass problem could be settled through talks and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, but "regrettably, this is no longer relevant"
Europeans annoyed by consolidation around Victory celebration in Moscow — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed this out, speaking about new sanctions threats and anti-Russian statements made by a number of European countries
Russia, EU want to work on rare-earth metals in Kazakhstan — expert
The most promising rare-earth metal deposits in Kazakhstan may be situated in central and eastern regions of the country - the ones dealing with the mining industry, Ramin Kazymov said
Ukrainian intelligence launches covert operation against Hungary, uses opposition — Orban
Its leader, European Parliament member Peter Magyar, claimed earlier that while the Hungarian government is preaching peace, the Hungarian armed forces are preparing for war
Issue of gas supplies to Europe raised at Russia-US talks — Kremlin aide
"We raise the issue [of gas supplies to Europe]," Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said when asked a respective question
Poland to ban Dodik from entering its territory — foreign ministry
Earlier, Dodik was banned from entering Australia and Germany
Price of Brent oil surpasses $66 per barrel on London’s ICE first since April 28
By 10:10 a.m. Moscow time WTI crude oil for June 2025 delivery reached $63.21
NATO using Ukraine as testing ground for military tactics — Russian lawmaker
Dmitry Belik stressed that for years, Ukraine was being prepared to become "a battering ram against Russia"
Russia won’t renounce ties with Islamic world — top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, Russia and the Islamic world states share common goals
Islamic world shows keen interest in Russian cybersecurity solutions — MFA
"We’ve noticed growing attention both from the countries of the Islamic world and from the states of the global South," Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Information Security Department and Special Presidential Representative for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security said
Russian forces rout powerful Ukrainian combat group, liberate major community in DPR
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Berlin's silence over video showing Merz, Macron is telling — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the Elysee Palace had immediately labeled the news as fake, but had not asked the Kiev regime to stop spreading false information
Russia’s GDP growth rate slows to 2% in Q1 2025 — Central Bank
According to the Central Bank's forecast, the GDP growth rate will slow down to 1-2% in 2025 and to 0.5-1.5% in 2026
Russian troops breaching Ukrainian defenses near Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian troops are moving at quite a fast pace towards Dobropolye
Indian premier notes Russian-made S-400 air defense system’s role during escalation
Narendra Modi also praised domestically made Akash missile systems
Trump says ready to make deal with Iran if Tehran refuses to develop nuclear weapons
The US president called on Iran to stop supporting terror and not have a nuclear weapon
Russia-Malaysia relations advancing, room for more growth — Putin
"Both sides are sincerely interested in making such interaction even more meaningful and productive," Russian President said
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, Ben Gurion Airport suspended operation for an hour and millions of the Israelis were forces to be hiding in bomb shelters
US realizes futility of forceful approach in Yemen — Russia’s ambassador to UN
"It seems that Washington has finally come to realize the futility of a forceful approach, as we have consistently emphasized," Vasily Nebenzya said
United States and Qatar sign agreement worth $1.2 trillion — White House
In particular, Qatar Airways will purchase 210 modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft for $96 billion
EU nuclear proliferation won’t contribute to Europe's security — Kremlin
The entire system of strategic stability and security is in a deplorable state for understandable reasons, Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Nothing strange about US authorities’ desire to build relations with Syria — Kremlin
"It is definitely necessary to build relations so that the Syrian people can finally attain long-awaited peace," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian stock market closes with gains in key indices
The MOEX index rose by 2.78% to 2,930.17 points
EU envoys approve 17th package of anti-Russia sanctions — source
A source in EU institutions said that the approval of restrictions by EU foreign ministers is expected on May 20
Russia, Iran to finalize integration of payment systems by end of 2025 — Iranian regulator
According to Asghar Abolhasani, at the final stage of integration of the payment systems, Iranian citizens will be able to make purchases through terminals of Russian stores by using a corresponding application on the smartphone
Kiev did not want to send delegation to Istanbul, West convinced it — WP
"Zelensky didn’t see the point in going at all," Washington Post quoted a diplomat
Russian government receives official proposals on conditions for return of Western firms
According to RSPP, the requirements will not apply to all foreign companies that would like to return to Russia
EU fueling conflict between Russia, Ukraine instead of pushing for peace — EP deputy
"It’s time to put an end to the spiral of sanctions, threats and military rhetoric," Harald Wilimsky noted
Russian investigators report 24 civilian deaths in Kursk Region’s village
According to Russia's Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, representatives of Ukrainian armed formations involved in these crimes are being identified
Russian troops advance in Verkhnekamenskoye community in Donetsk region — expert
The situation in the community remains tense, Andrey Marochko added
Istanbul 2022 draft may serve as basis for settlement — Russian envoy
"Let's go back, make adjustments to it that have emerged over the past three years and after that we will move to signing this document," Rodion Miroshnik said
India holds mock fight between two satellites in space — TV
The experiment marks India’s advancement in the field of space technology, NDTV stressed
Russia’s annual inflation slows to 10.09% from 10.21% on May 6-12
As previously reported, in April the Russian Ministry of Economic Development revised its forecast for inflation in 2025 upward from 4.5% to 7.6%
Bolivian president not to run for re-election
"I am telling the people of Bolivia with absolute resolve about my decision not to participate in the August election because I have no intention to split the popular vote or facilitate the implementation of a Fascist right-wing project," Luis Arce said
Ukraine is being used as springboard for cyberattacks on Russia — Foreign Ministry
Highlighting the resilience of Russian cybersecurity measures, Artur Lyukmanov emphasized the effectiveness of strategies developed during the special military operation
US envoy to NATO says focus is on ending Ukraine conflict, not more sanctions on Russia
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker was all positive about the upcoming May 15 talks on Ukraine in Istanbul, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Lavrov says release of МН17 verdict sought to overshadow Malaysian PM’s trip to Russia
There are "plenty of facts" that show the investigation was dubious, the Russian foreign minister stressed
Serial deliveries of RPL-20 machine gun may start this year — Kalashnikov
Sergey Urzhumtsev also mentioned that each RPL-20 will feature a specialized device for rapid belt loading
Kalashnikov gunmaker unveils latest shortened, small-size assault rifles
Russian troops are already using the latest assault rifles in the special military operation in Ukraine
NATO summit in The Hague to focus on strengthening alliance, not Ukraine — news agency
The summit will be shorter than previous meetings, and the outcome will be a brief declaration, Bloomberg reported
Putin spends more than 3 1/2 hours to speak, take questions at Valdai Club meeting
At the beginning of the plenary session, the Russian leader traditionally delivered his keynote speech, which took just over half an hour
US doesn't want Zelensky at NATO's June summit — ANSA
According to the agency, only Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand have received invitations among non-alliance members
Hungary's top diplomat urges EU to avoid interfering with Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
"This week could be a great one for the whole world if the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey yield success," Peter Szijjarto said
Vice-Admiral Kostyukov appointed as chief of Russia's military intelligence — source
A source says vice-Admiral Igor Kostyukov has been appointed as the head of the main intelligence directorate (GRU) of Russia’s General Staff
Russia to send delegation to Istanbul talks on May 15 regardless of Kiev’s stance — MP
Leonid Slutsky called on Kiev to listen to the only viable position, formulated by the Russian president, that can bring peace
Serbia sees referendum to join BRICS or EU as realistic option — Deputy PM Vulin
"Right now, the group is becoming ever more popular among Serbs and in Serbia in general," he said
Zelensky says ban on talks with Russia does not apply to him
Vladimir Zelensky claimed his decree was meant to prevent potential contacts between fugitive Ukrainian opposition activists and Russia’s authorities
Press review: Russia prepares for Ukraine talks and Trump pursues Middle East megadeals
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 14th
EU set to impose much higher tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural products — newspaper
The decision would affect maize, sugar, honey, and poultry
Mirolyubovka seizure paves way for liberating Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk in DPR — expert
"The seizure of the settlement of Mirolyubovka by the Russian Armed Forces opens operational space, in particular, in the direction of the settlement of Dimitrov located close to Krasnoarmeysk," Andrey Marochko said
Russian Air Defense Forces shot down four HIMARS missiles, Hammer bomb, 42 Ukrainian UAVs
Russia’s East battlegroup improves its position, Ukraine loses up to 110 servicemen
TASS denied accreditation to informal NATO ministerial talks in Antalya
The accreditation request was sent via NATO’s official website
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian premier
At this time, Russia and Malaysia have concluded 20 cooperation agreements
Putin announces members of Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine
Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation
Russia to receive many foreign guests soon — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov announced that in the nearest future Russia would host many guests, including at the St. Petersburg forum
Russia, US, EU countries to work for strategic security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov responded to questions regarding French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks about the possibility of deploying French nuclear-armed aircraft in other European nations
Russia’s international reserves up $2.4 bln in one week to $680.2 bln — Central Bank
As of April 25, Russia’s international reserves totaled $677.8 bln
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
The aircraft will feature a strapdown inertial navigation system, a new astronavigation system and a whole number of instruments, including a new satellite navigation system
Trump family earned $2 bln in one month of his presidency
The New York Times noted that the primary inflows stemmed from foreign investments in cryptocurrency ventures, real estate, and exclusive club initiatives
Ten Ukrainian soldiers surrender in southern DPR
They laid down their arms during assault operations on a number of strongholds
Organizers say 120 countries take part in Immortal Regiment event in 2025
State Duma member and co-chair of the central headquarters Yelena Tsunayeva pointed out that an unmatched high was reached in terms of the number of the countries and people
Russian troops liberate Mikhailovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day
