Russia, China make every effort to achieve Middle East settlement — Palestinian ambassador

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Russia and China are doing their best to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on the sidelines of an international economic forum.

"When Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin a couple of days ago, they discussed this issue. And they talked about what should be done. That Israel should not continue its attacks in Gaza and in the West Bank. Russia, China are trying very hard and want to do something about it," the diplomat said at the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" event when asked if there was a chance for a new truce between the conflicting sides.

The ambassador also mentioned that an international conference on the Middle East will take place in New York next month at the initiative of Saudi Arabia and France.

"Russia promised that it will take part in it. And maybe this event will open the way to a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. So far, no one has been able to stop Israel. The only option to stop these attacks is to influence them through international conferences," Nofal said.