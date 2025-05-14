United States and Qatar sign agreement worth $1.2 trillion — White House

WASHINGTON, May 14. /TASS/. The United States and Qatar have signed an agreement worth $1.2 trillion, a White House explanatory note says.

"Today in Qatar, President Donald J. Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion. President Trump also announced economic deals totaling more than $243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including an historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways," the White House press service reported.

In particular, Qatar Airways will purchase 210 modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft for $96 billion. However, after signing the agreement, Trump said that the deal was about purchasing more than 160 aircraft for $200 billion.

In addition, Qatar will purchase eight MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft systems from company General Atomics for $2 billion.

Quatar will also purchase counter-drone equipment from the Raytheon corporation for $1 billion. The United States and Qatar have agreed to further strengthen bilateral military relations and potential investments of more than $38 billion. Part of these funds will go to the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid, located in Qatar.