BERLIN, May 14. /TASS/. Instead of mediating a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the European Union is escalating the situation, further adding to the misery of its own citizens with new sanctions against Russia, said Harald Wilimsky, head of the faction of the opposition Austrian Freedom Party (APS) in the European Parliament (EP).

"This week, when there is a real possibility of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the EU is escalating again. This is an irresponsible and erroneous path: instead of focusing on peace negotiations, the EU continues to add fuel to the fire. This behavior is not only dangerous, but also politically short-sighted," the politician said, as quoted by the APS press service. He pointed out that the next, 17th package of sanctions against Russia "will not mark a decisive shift in the war," while "pressure on the population of Europe is growing," and Russia is "developing economic cooperation with other regions."

"Europe needs to switch to diplomacy instead of escalation. It’s time to put an end to the spiral of sanctions, threats and military rhetoric," Wilimsky concluded.

The 17th package of sanctions was approved by the ambassadors of EU countries on Wednesday. Now these restrictions must be approved by EU foreign ministers, which is expected to happen on May 20, after which they will enter into force.