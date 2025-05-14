Turkey not expecting Trump on May 15 yet, but does not rule he may come soon — media

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. The Turkish government does not expect a visit by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 15, to take part in talks on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Bloomberg reported.

According to the agency, Turkish authorities do not rule that the US leader might arrive in Istanbul in the coming days — especially if Russian President Vladimir Putin also travels to Turkey.

Earlier, Trump said he would give thought to the idea of visiting Turkey, but noted that his Middle East schedule was already packed.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Istanbul on Thursday. The statement came after Trump urged Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day truce should precede any negotiations with Moscow.