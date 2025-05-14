Trump does not rule new sanctions against Russia, Iran

DUBAI, May 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he is always considering the possibility of strengthening sanctions against Russia and Iran.

"I don’t talk about it, but I am always considering the secondary sanctions," Trump said aboard the presidential plane in response to a reporter’s question about the probability of Washington introducing new sanctions against Iran and Russia.

According to the US president, the secondary sanctions against Iran "drove them into bankruptcy." "Hopefully, they are going to make the right decision because something is going to happen one way or the other. It’s very simple. They cannot have a nuclear weapon, so we will either do it friendly or we will do it very unfriendly and that won’t be pleasant," Trump added.

On Tuesday, the US head of state arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first state visit since becoming the 47 US president. Trump will also visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as part of his Middle East tour.

The US and Iran have held four rounds of talks mediated by Oman. The first round took place in Muscat on April 12; the second, in Rome on April 19; the third, in Muscat on April 26; and the fourth, once again in Oman’s capital, on May 11. The Iranian delegation to the talks is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.