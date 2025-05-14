Turkish President Erdogan publicly thanks Trump for lifting sanctions on Syria

ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday publicly thanked US President Donald Trump for his decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

"Following our telephone call last week, US President Trump announced yesterday in Saudi Arabia his decision to lift sanctions on Syria. From this podium, I would like to thank him for this decision," Erdogan said in parliament while delivering a speech to Turkey’s ruling political force, the Justice and Development Party.

He also noted that Ankara would keep talking with Washington about the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"I count on the support of my friend Trump regarding our efforts to stop the humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip, which has now reached barbaric proportions," Erdogan continued. "We hope to hear some positive news about the Gaza Strip soon."

Speaking about Turkey's efforts in the diplomatic sphere, Erdogan said Ankara can win the trust of all sides thanks to its work aimed to ensure regional peace and stability.

"From the war between Russia and Ukraine to the tensions between brotherly Pakistan and India, from our stalwart stance against the genocide in Gaza to the negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, we have earned the trust of our interlocutors through our principled, consistent, honest and fair policies," Erdogan added.

Trump said earlier speaking at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh that the US administration would put an end to sanctions on Syria to give the Arab republic a chance at peace.