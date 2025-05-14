Format of Istanbul negotiations on Ukraine yet to be determined — Turkish foreign minister

ISTANBUL, May 14. /TASS/. The format of the May 15 talks between Russia and Ukraine has not yet been defined, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"The format of the negotiations has not yet been finalized, but we are counting on their success. From the very beginning, we have advocated for a swift end to this war," he said on the TRT Haber TV channel.

"The American delegation is coming to Istanbul, and the Russian delegation will also be here. Today, I will meet again with the Ukrainian foreign minister [on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya]. It is important for us to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and start systematic peace negotiations. I can say that I am happy with what we've achieved. I mean, both sides are showing the will [to negotiate]. Intentions are very important, and I am determined to help stop this war."

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier suggested that Kiev resume direct negotiations and begin them on May 15 in Istanbul. Initial consultations were held here in March 2022, but Ukraine reneged on the agreements reached at them.