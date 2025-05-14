Putin invites Malaysia’s king to visit Russia

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim asked the official to extend an invitation to King Ibrahim Iskandar to visit Russia.

"I have a big favor to ask. Please convey my best wishes to the head of state, Sultan Ibrahim," Putin addressed the prime minister. "We are waiting for him to visit Russia," the president said.

Malaysia is a federal elective monarchy. The head of state, the king, is elected for a five-year term by and from among the nine hereditary rulers of the states that comprise the country. Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor has been the head of state since 2024.