Tehran, Moscow making arrangements for Putin’s visit to Iran — top diplomat

DUBAI, May 14. /TASS/. Tehran and Moscow are working toward arranging a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran, the Islamic republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced.

"A visit by the Russian president to Iran is in the long-term plan for developing bilateral relations. We are currently preparing and holding talks with the Russian side on arranging [a visit] that will take place in due time," Iran’s top diplomat told reporters.

Putin first visited Iran in October 2007, when he attended the second summit of Caspian littoral states and held his first meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He has since paid another four working visits to the Islamic republic.

So far, neither Russia nor Iran has specified whether Putin will arrive on an official visit.

Last month, Araghchi announced that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Putin to visit his republic. According to him, Iran expects Putin to come as early as this year.

Pezeshkian himself visited Moscow in January. Following talks in the Kremlin on January 17, the two leaders signed a bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.