Parties to Gaza conflict agree to resume mediated talks — media

CAIRO, May 14. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement, Israel and mediators at indirect talks on settling the Gaza Strip crisis have agreed to resume dialogue, the Maan news agency close to Hamas reported.

According to sources from the Egyptian side and the radical movement, "the agreements envision the start of indirect talks between Hamas and Israel." The outlet also notes that the United States will serve as the main mediator in the forthcoming round of dialogue between the conflicting parties.