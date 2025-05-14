EU to blacklist 30 entities over alleged circumvention of anti-Russia sanctions — Politico

BRUSSELS, May 14. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) will impose restrictions on 30 legal entities that allegedly circumvent anti-Russia sanctions via third countries, Politico wrote.

Moreover, "75 individuals and companies have been listed" for their alleged involvement in Russia’s military industrial sector.

"There’s plenty of ideas in storage from previous rounds. If you want to have a real impact, energy and banks would be logical but also tricky because of Hungary," an EU diplomat told Politico.

The governments of two EU countries will need to seek approval from their national parliaments to greenlight the restrictions, another diplomat said. The new package includes "a few economic measures," according to the publication.

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the new package of EU sanctions on Russia includes restrictions against 189 tankers that, as Brussels argues, carry Russian oil under the flags of various states.