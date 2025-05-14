Trump says ready to make deal with Iran if Tehran refuses to develop nuclear weapons

DUBAI, May 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he was willing to make a deal with Iran if Tehran refuses to develop nuclear weapons.

"I want to make a deal with Iran, but for that to happen it must stop supporting terror and not have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, speaking at the summit of the US and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei earlier said that Tehran and Washington have agreed to continue talks to resolve the crisis around Iran’s nuclear program and were discussing the time and location of the next round of consultations.

The US and Iran have held four rounds of talks mediated by Oman. The first round took place in Muscat on April 12; the second, in Rome on April 19; the third, in Muscat on April 26; and the fourth, once again in Oman’s capital, on May 11. The Iranian delegation to the talks is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

On May 13, President Donald Trump said that Washington was ready to exert maximum pressure on Iran and deprive it of the possibility to export oil if the two sides failed to reach an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.