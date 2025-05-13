France ready to discuss deployment of strategic bombers in EU countries — Macron

PARIS, May 13. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said his country was open to talks on the deployment of nuclear-armed warplanes in countries of the European Union.

"In the coming weeks and months, I will set the parameters for discussions on the deployment of nuclear-armed warplanes beyond the borders of France, in other European Union countries," he told the TF1 television.

At the same time, he said that the deployment will be conditioned on three requirements: "France will not pay for the security of others," the deployment will not undermine France’s own security, and the president of France, who is also the supreme commander-in-chief, "will always have the final say on the matter.".