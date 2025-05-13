Malaysian PM says hopes his visit to Russia will help strengthen bilateral ties

TOKYO, May 13. /TASS/. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has arrived in Moscow, has expressed hope that his visit to Russia and talks with President Vladimir Putin will promote the development of bilateral relations.

"Arrived safely in Moscow to begin my official visit to the Russian Federation. Over the next few days, I’ll be meeting President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new areas of cooperation," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Looking forward to deepening friendships and bringing home outcomes that deliver lasting gains for Malaysia and its people."

Apart from that, according to the Malaysian prime minister, he plans to "meet with Russian industry players to bring in high-impact investments back home, before heading to Kazan for the meeting of the Strategic Vision Group Russia-Islamic World and KazanForum."

The Kremlin press service reported earlier that the Russian leader will meet with the visiting Malaysian prime minister on May 14.