Israeli army conducts strike on Hamas headquarters beneath hospital in southern Gaza

TEL AVIV, May 13. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out a strike on members of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in an underground headquarters beneath a hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the army said in a statement.

"A short while ago, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists in a command and control center located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

The Israeli military pointed out that "prior to and during the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli army reported a series of precision strikes on "Hamas terrorists who were operating from within a command and control center located in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis."

According to the statement, "the IDF and ISA will continue to operate to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.".