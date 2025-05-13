Zelensky says ban on talks with Russia does not apply to him

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that his decree banning talks with Russia does not apply to him.

"Under the National Security and Defense Council’s resolution - and the constitution says the same, I am in charge of this mission and no one but me can engage in talks related to Ukraine’s sovereignty. No one but me can hold relevant talks with the Russian leader and leaders of other countries. This is my right and duty I haven’t banned myself from anything," he told journalists before leaving for Turkey.

Zelensky claimed his decree was meant to prevent potential contacts between fugitive Ukrainian opposition activists and Russia’s authorities.

On October 4, 2022, Zelensky signed a decree to enforce the National Security and Defense Council’s resolution banning any talks with Russia.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.