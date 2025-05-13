THE HAGUE, May 13. /TASS/. Europe's anti-Russian stance continues to be the key obstacle to peace in Ukraine, as it is unwilling to accept certain geopolitical realities, independent Dutch journalist Joost Niemoller told TASS.

"The Western world simply does not recognize the importance of the Russian sphere [of influence]. As for Ukraine, it is literally a frontier of the Russian and Slavic world. It will remain a source of new wars until Western Europe understands where its influence ends," he pointed out. Against this backdrop, Niemoller argues, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul is unlikely to receive genuine support from Kiev’s European allies.

However, Niemoller believes that the path to resolving the conflict lies through cooperation between major world powers, including the United States. In his view, the conflict in Ukraine is part of a broader shift toward "a new world order." "I think [US President Donald] Trump knows what the new multipolar world will be like," the journalist stressed. He further emphasized that the US, Russia, China and India would play key roles in the peace process, as well as in the development of global multipolarity.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.