Rubio thanks Turkish foreign minister for helping with Russia-Ukraine talks

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for helping with arranging direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, the US State Department said in a statement.

When the officials spoke by phone on Monday, Rubio "thanked Turkey for hosting and facilitating Russian and Ukraine direct negotiations and welcomed the possibility of an immediate ceasefire," the statement said.

They also discussed the NATO informal ministerial meeting in the Turkish city of Antalya that is set to take place from May 14-15.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin early on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume without any preliminary conditions the direct talks they broke off in 2022. He proposed to start the talks on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader noted that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.