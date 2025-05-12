Edan Alexander arrives in Israel after release from Hamas captivity

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. Edan Alexander, an Israeli-US hostage who was released from the captivity in the Gaza Strip, has safely arrive in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, accompanied by IDF forces, the returning hostage, IDF soldier Edan Alexander, crossed the border into Israeli territory," it said. "The returning hostage is currently on his way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where he will be reunited with his family."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has confirmed Edan Alexander’s release and vowed to continue efforts to release the remaining hostages in Gaza. With Alexander being release, Hamas continues to hold 58 hostages in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli side.

Hamas said earlier that it would release Edan Alexander from the Gaza captivity. However, the movement stressed that the release should be "part of measures aimed at halting hostilities in the Gaza Strip," including "the unblocking of all checkpoints" on the border with the enclave and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Hamas also emphasized that it was "ready to immediately engage in intense talks" on Gaza and "make effective efforts to reach an agreement on establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and exchanging" Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The movement announced on April 15 that the place where Edan Alexander was being held had come under Israeli fire and contact with the militants guarding him had been lost.