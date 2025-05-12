Indian, Pakistani military officials discuss truce, agree to continue talks

NEW DELHI, May 12. /TASS/. The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have discussed the truce coordinated between the two countries via a phone hotline and agreed to continue talks, the News18 TV channel reported, citing official sources.

According to the news outlet, during the conversation, the commanders discussed the terms of the ceasefire, including measures for both the international border and the Line of Control (LoC), and drone-related concerns.

The TV channel reported that the sides had agreed to continue the negotiations with the next date of the talks to be announced in the near future.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in India’s Jammu and Kashmir union territory, where 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national were killed. India claimed that it has proof that the attack was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia) of Pakistani Inter-Service Intelligence. New Delhi and Islamabad introduced reciprocal measures with regard to diplomatic workers, suspended any bilateral ties and closed their airspace for each other’s planes.

Overnight on May 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and carried out strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan. In response, Pakistan announced launching Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos (a verse from the Quran which roughly translates as a "solid wall of lead"). On May 10, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed on a ceasefire. Following talks between the military, an agreement was reached that the sides cease all combat and fire on sea, air or land. However, several hours afterwards, drones were detected in several towns in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Punjab, air defense systems went off and power went out. According to the Indian military, the past night on the LoC and the international border between India and Pakistan was quiet.

On May 12, the Hindustan Times reported, citing sources, that India will hold talks with Pakistan only at the level of the military with no political contacts.