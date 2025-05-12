China supports all efforts to establish peace in Ukraine — MFA

BEIJING, May 12. /TASS/. Beijing supports all efforts aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine and expects a long-term and fair political solution to be achieved to the current crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer for talks on Ukraine.

"China supports all initiatives to establish peace and hopes that all the interested parties will continue efforts to find a fair, long-term and effective political solution through dialogue and talks," he pointed out.

Lin also highlighted China’s readiness "to work together with the international community on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and to continue playing a positive role in resolving the conflict."

When addressing reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin called on the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The idea is to start dialogue in the Turkish city of Istanbul on May 15.