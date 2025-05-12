Paris insists white object on Macron's desk nothing but handkerchief, not narcotic

PARIS, May 12. /TASS/. The small white object that French President Emmanuel Macron quickly removed from his desk in front of journalists is not a narcotic but a handkerchief, the Elysee Palace said.

Earlier, a video of the French leader, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, filmed on a train during a trip to Kiev, appeared online. In the footage, as journalists begin recording their meeting, Macron, noticing the cameras, hastily moves to remove a small white object from the desk.

"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace said in a statement on its X page.