Truce must be reached before negotiations on Ukraine — Kellogg

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg believes that a 30-day ceasefire must be reached before negotiations on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

"An unconditional 30 day ceasefire first and, during it, move into comprehensive peace discussions. Not the other way around," he said on X.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks with Kiev.

Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, invited the authorities in Kiev to resume direct negotiations without preconditions, which they interrupted in 2022. The dialogue is supposed to start on May 15 in Istanbul. Putin also noted that Russia had repeatedly declared truces that were consistently violated by Ukraine, including the last three-day truce imposed during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.