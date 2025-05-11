Fourth round of US-Iran talks kicks off in Muscat — news agency

DUBAI, May 11. /TASS/. The next round of talks between Washington and Tehran on settling the crisis over Iran's nuclear program has started in the capital of Oman, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

The US and Iran have held three rounds of talks mediated by Oman. The first round was held in Muscat on April 12, the second in Rome on April 19, and the third in Muscat on April 26. The Iranian delegation to the talks is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei said earlier that the fourth round of high-level talks will be held in parallel with technical consultations, during which the delegations will discuss the details of a potential agreement. The third round of talks was held in a similar format.