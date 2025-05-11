Ukraine says ready for talks with Russia only after ceasefire

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia only if Moscow agrees to the ceasefire proposed by Kiev and a number of European Union countries from May 12, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire - full, lasting, and reliable - starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet," he wrote on his X page.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to the Kiev authorities to resume without preconditions the direct talks they had interrupted at the end of 2022. He voiced the corresponding initiative to reporters in the Kremlin. It is proposed to start the talks on May 15 in Istanbul.