Top Iranian diplomat slams US positions on nuclear talks as ‘contradictory’

\DOHA, May 11. /TASS/. Contradictory US positions are one of the most serious problems in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The Americans have contradictory positions in the talks. This is one of the most serious problems in the negotiating process," he told Iran's state-run IRIB TV channel ahead of the fourth round of consultations to be held in the Omani capital on May 11. Araghchi expressed hope that the sides would "reach a turning point" during this round.

"Enrichment [of uranium] is an achievement and pride of Iran for which we have paid a high price, including with the blood of our nuclear scientists. It is certainly not negotiable," the Iranian foreign minister emphasized.