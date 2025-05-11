Trump predicts 'big week' after Putin's offer to resume talks with Kiev

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine, suggesting that the coming week will be big in terms of decisive events.

"A big week is upcoming," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page. In addition, he specified Washington's orientations in the Ukrainian settlement: the United States "will focus on rebuilding and trade."

Early on Sunday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the Kiev authorities to resume direct negotiations, which were suspended at the end of 2022, without any preconditions. The Russian leader voiced the corresponding initiative during a statement to reporters in the Kremlin. It is proposed to resume the talks on May 15 in Istanbul.