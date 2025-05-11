Chinese foreign minister urges India and Pakistan to observe ceasefire

BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. China believes that it is necessary to prevent a conflict between India and Pakistan in the Jammu and Kashmir region, and urges both sides to observe the ceasefire, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China expects and supports a soonest ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Both parties need to observe it once it is achieved, in order to prevent the resumption of conflict," the minister was quoted as saying on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

On May 10, Wang Yi held phone conversations with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In his words, both India and Pakistan will benefit if peace is preserved. It is also in the interests of the global community in general, the top Chinese diplomat added.

"China is ready to keep playing a positive role in this direction," he added.

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday afternoon. According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the talks between the two countries' militaries resulted in an agreement that both sides will cease all firing and military operations on land, in the air and at sea starting from 5:00 p.m. India Standard Time (11:30 a.m. GMT).

However, a few hours after the announcement, drones were spotted in several cities of Jammu and Kashmir, and in Punjab. Air defenses went into action. Power outages were also reported in these areas.