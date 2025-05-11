Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia has historic significance — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia helps to create true multipolarity in international affairs, and is therefore of historical significance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on the outcomes of the visit.

"Many people both in China and abroad believe that the current visit will strengthen the complex strategic cooperation between Russia and China even more <…>, and will reinforce joint support of the post-war global order," he said.

In his words, it will "also promote multi-level and multi-polar world order, reshaping the international political model, and this will have huge historic significance.".