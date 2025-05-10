Pakistan confirms ceasefire with India

ISLAMABAD, May 10. /TASS/. Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed information about achieving a ceasefire agreement with India.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!" he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, the ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 individuals were killed.

Overnight on May 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and carried out strikes on nine targets in Pakistan.

Overnight on May 10, India delivered several missile strikes on Pakistani air bases. A spokesman for the Pakistani armed forces said that the attack was a highly dangerous and destabilizing act. In response, Pakistan announced launching Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos (a verse from the Quran which roughly translates as a "solid wall of lead").