Vucic says meeting with Xi Jinping set to reinforce ‘ironclad’ partnership

BELGRADE, May 9. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow presented an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The two presidents met in Moscow on the sidelines of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

"A remarkable day for our Serbia! I had the honor to meet with the President of the People's Republic of China, a friend of Serbia, Xi Jinping. I am proud of our excellent relations and comprehensive cooperation. This meeting was an opportunity to further strengthen our ‘ironclad’ friendship in the spirit of mutual respect and the common goal of prosperity of our peoples," Vucic said in a social media post.

"I am very grateful for China's support for our key national interests. In addition to participating in the Victory Day celebrations, we discussed the most important issues of economic cooperation and infrastructure projects. Our cooperation has become even stronger in recent years, and I believe that in the future it will bring even more positive results for our peoples," he went on to say.