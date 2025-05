MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a new friendship treaty between the two countries.

According to Tusk, the agreement, which includes mutual security guarantees, will serve to strengthen European stability.

The pact replaced a friendship treaty that the countries had signed in 1991.

In other comments, the Polish prime minister said Warsaw and Paris will continue to cooperate on Ukraine.