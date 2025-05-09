Merz expects 'serious talks' on Ukraine after weekend

BRUSSELS, May 9. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he expects that "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict will start following this weekend.

He made the statement at a joint news conference with European Council President Antonio Costa.

According to Mertz, his conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday made him expect the US to increase "pressure on Russia" and believe that "following this weekend there will be a phase during which serious negotiations could take place."

On Thursday, Vladimir Zelensky said he also spoke with Trump to discuss "concrete steps" that can be taken to achieve peace. Zelensky reiterated Kiev's condition that talks could start only after a ceasefire.

Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine without preliminary conditions. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire for the time of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, but the Russian Defense Ministry reported almost 500 Ukrainian violations of the truce in its first hours.