EU transfers 1 billion euros to Ukraine from profits raised from seized Russian assets

BRUSSELS, May 8. /TASS/. The European Union transferred 1 billion euros to Kiev in the form of another tranche of income from the reinvestment of frozen Russian assets, European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis announced.

"Ukraine has received a new 1 billion euros tranche of macro-financial assistance under the ERA loan. This payment is financed from the profits generated by immobilized Russian central bank assets," he wrote on the X social network.

Dombrovskis noted that under the 45 bln euros G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration initiative, Ukraine has already received 6 billion euros this year and the European Commission intends to transfer another 12 billion to it in the future.

Earlier, the European Commission reported that the EU has spent a total of 150 billion euros on Ukraine since 2022.