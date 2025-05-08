US shows interest in sustainable settlement of Ukraine conflict — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 8. /TASS/. The United States has demonstrated a desire to find a long-term solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the Ukraine crisis, the new US administration is demonstrating an understanding of the essence of the conflict and its root causes, expressing an interest in a long-term and sustainable settlement," he pointed out. "This is why in February, the US proposed the first draft UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine crisis, which called for establishing lasting peace and was supported by Russia and China," he added.

However, the Russian envoy stressed that the Kiev regime and its European allies were trying to disrupt peace initiatives. "We can see it perfectly well and we have no illusions about the ability of the Kiev regime and its European associates to make agreements as we know what their true colors are and what their promises are worth," he said.

Nebenzya said that the resolution was just the first step as achieving sustainable peace required consistent work.