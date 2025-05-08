India has no plans to escalate conflict with Pakistan, will give firm response to attacks

NEW DELHI, May 8. /TASS/. New Delhi has no plans to escalate the conflict with Pakistan but any military attack will be met with a firm response, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated.

"It is not our intention to escalate this situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very firm response," he pointed out at a meeting of the India-Iran Joint Commission.

According to the top diplomat, the April 22 terrorist attack on civilians in India’s union territory of Jammu and Kashmir compelled New Delhi "to respond on May 7 by striking at cross-border terrorist infrastructure." "Our response was targeted and measured," he stressed.

On the night of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir where terrorists were based. According to NDTV sources, more than 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 were injured. According to the Pakistani Armed Forces, 26 people were killed and 46 suffered injuries. Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and carried out counterattacks. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that 13 civilians had been killed and 59 suffered injuries in Jammu and Kashmir in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani military.