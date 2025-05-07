China-Russia relations helped strategic stability, Xi Jinping says

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. Strong relations between China and Russia have made an important contribution to maintaining global strategic stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said upon his arrival in Moscow.

"Independent, mature and strong relations between China and Russia have not only brought great benefits to the peoples of the two countries, but also made an important contribution to maintaining global strategic stability and promoting the building of an equitable and orderly multipolar world," China Central Television quoted him as saying.

According to the Chinese president, the spirit of strategic cooperation between China and Russia is based on unwavering good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic cooperation, mutually beneficial engagement and a win-win boon.