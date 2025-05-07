EU to include Surgutneftegaz into new sanctions package — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, May 7. /TASS/. The European Union is going to include Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz and Russian insurer VSK into the 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg reported, citing documents of the European Commission.

The EU also intends to blacklist Litasco Middle East owned by Russian oil major Lukoil and trading in oil and petroleum products in Dubai.

The news agency confirmed earlier appeared information that the new package of sanctions will be a simplified one, covering sixty individuals and legal entities and 150 tankers, but not stipulating any new trade and economic measures.

The European Commission hopes to get an approval for the sanctions package by EU members by May 20.