US, Israel discuss creating interim administration in Gaza — Reuters

LONDON, May 7. /TASS/. The United States and Israel have discussed the possibility of establishing a US-led temporary administration in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to the sources, the high-level discussions have centered around creating a transitional government that will control Gaza until it is fully demilitarized, and a viable Palestinian administration is established.

Sources emphasized that it was a preliminary discussion, and no final decision has yet been made.

The sides also believe that other states may take part in governing Gaza during the interim administration. The list of possible candidates has not been disclosed.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to facilitate the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States and Israel for the renewal of hostilities.