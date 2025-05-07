Pakistan shells school in Jammu and Kashmir — Indian sources

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. Pakistan has shelled a school in Poonch, a heavily populated district of the Indian union territory Jammu and Kashmir, Indian sources told the media.

"Pakistan has shelled a school in the densely populated district of Poonch," the sources said.

Eyewitnesses shared their videos from the scene on the X social network, showing wounded children and doctors treating them.

Relations between India and Pakistan got tense after the April 22 terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali. India said it had evidence that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the attack, which was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia). New Delhi and Islamabad have imposed mutual restrictions on diplomatic personnel, suspended bilateral agreements, and closed their airspace for each other's flights. Both sides have reported exchanges of fire across the Line of Control.

On the night of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir where terrorists were based. According to NDTV sources, more than 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 were injured. According to the Pakistani Armed Forces, 26 people were killed and 46 were injured. Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and carried out counterattacks. As a result, 10 people were killed and 48 were injured on the Line of Control in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Reuters reported.