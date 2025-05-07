Direct Russia-Ukraine contacts should be next step — US vice president

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The United States believes that direct talks between Moscow and Kiev should be the next important step in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"There's a big gulf, predictably, between where the Russians and the Ukrainians are, and we think the next step in negotiation is to try to close that gulf," he told the 2025 Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington.

"We think it's probably impossible for us to mediate this entirely without at least some direct negotiation between the two, and so that's what we focus on," the US official added.