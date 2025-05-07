Partnership treaty to bring Russia-Venezuela relations to next level — Maduro

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The strategic partnership and cooperation treaty that Russia and Venezuela plan to sign will elevate bilateral relations to the next level, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Thanks to this treaty <...> we will be able to see how relations will thrive between the great Russia, which is today a key power of humankind, and Venezuela," he said.

Maduro recalled how he visited Russia as part of delegations of former President Hugo Chavez, when bilateral ties were just beginning to become strategic.

"The friendship [of the two countries] has passed the test of time. We have been able to take our relations to a high level," Maduro said.

Maduro arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday, visiting the country for the eighth time. Following his talks with Putin, the two countries are expected to sign the strategic partnership and cooperation treaty.