Pakistan ready to wrap tensions if India backs down, defense chief says

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. Pakistan will "wrap up" tensions with India if the latter backs down from aggressive actions against the Islamic republic, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg in an interview.

"We’ve been saying it on and on in the last fortnight that we never initiated anything hostile towards India. But if they attack, we will respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up these tensions," Asif said.

He also told Bloomberg that he was not aware of any potential contact with the Indian side.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) convened under the chairmanship of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and denounced the Indian air strikes as an "unlawful act of war." "The deliberate targeting of civilians, including innocent women and children, by the Indian military constitutes a heinous and shameful crime, that is in violation of all norms of human behavior and the provisions of international law," the NSC said in a statement.

In the small hours of Wednesday, the Indian armed forces conducted Operation Sindoor, hitting nine targets in Pakistan and the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir where terrorists were based. More than 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 others were injured, sources told the NDTV channel. According to the Pakistani military, 26 people were killed, with 46 others injured. The Islamic republic closed its airspace for 48 hours and retaliated. As a result, 10 people were killed and 48 injured on the Line of Control in India’s union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Reuters reported.