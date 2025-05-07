China’s Xi departs from Beijing to Moscow to attend Victory Day festivities — Xinhua

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has departed from Beijing on a state visit to Moscow to attend festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory, Xinhua reported.

2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Xi will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and take part in the Victory Day festivities.

China’s state-run broadcaster CCTV reported that Cai Qi, the first-ranked secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee, and Director of the Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will accompany Xi on his visit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi will discuss key issues concerning the further development of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin press service announced earlier. The two leaders will also hold strategic talks on pressing matters on the international and regional agenda.

According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, on May 8, Putin and Xi will discuss the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, the Ukrainian issue, and Russia’s relations with the United States.