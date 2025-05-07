‘Pakistani, Pakistan-trained terrorists' carry out Kashmir attack — Indian diplomat

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. The attack on tourists in India’s union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was carried out with the participation of Pakistani terrorists and militants who were trained on the territory of Pakistan, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a news briefing.

"On April 22, Pakistani and Pakistan-trained terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (banned in Russia) carried out a barbaric attack on tourists in Pahalgam," the diplomat said. "A group calling itself 'Resistance Front' has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is a front for the UN-banned Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba," Misri added.

"Twenty-five Indian citizens and one Nepali national have been cowardly killed. This is the most serious incident since the 2008 Mumbai attack, considering the fact that civilians were targeted," he pointed out.