Brazil expects Putin-Lula talks to pave way for more exports to Russia — diplomat

BUENOS AIRES, May 7. /TASS/. Brazil expects positive results from upcoming talks between the country’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will arrive on a visit to Russia on May 8, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin as the South American republic plans to increase exports to Russia, Eduardo Paes Saboia, Secretary of Asia and the Pacific at the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, said.

"We would like to balance our trade [with Russia]," he said at a news conference ahead of the Brazilian leader’s visit to Russia. According to the Brazilian diplomat, the two sides are also planning to sign a number of agreements in science and technology.

In the first three months of 2025, Brazilian exports to Russia amounted to $339 million, a more than 100% increase over the same period of 2024, O Globo newspaper specified. Brazil mostly exported coffee, beef, poultry, and tobacco to Russia. In January-March, Brazil imported $2.3 billion worth of Russian goods, with fertilizers and diesel fuel accounting for 35% and 59% of its purchases, respectively.

According to the Brazilian newspaper, among other high-profile officials, Lula’s delegation includes Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira for signing agreements with the Russian side.