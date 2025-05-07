Pakistan does nothing to stop terrorism, becomes safe haven for militants — Indian MFA

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. Pakistan has not taken any steps to fight terrorism on its territory and has become a safe haven for militants, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a news briefing.

According to him, India considers it imperative that the perpetrators and organizers of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam be brought to justice. "Despite the fact that two weeks have passed since the terrorist attack, Pakistan has not taken any overt steps to deal with the terrorist infrastructure in its territory or territory under its control. Instead, all they have done is deny and blame," Misri emphasized.

The Indian diplomat noted that "Pakistan has a well-deserved reputation as a safe haven for terrorists from around the world, a place where internationally wanted terrorists enjoy impunity."

The Indian Defense Ministry said its forces launched Operation Sindoor late on May 6 and hit nine targets in Pakistan. The strikes were carried out at locations "from where terrorist attacks against India were being planned and directed," the statement said. According to the ministry, "these steps followed the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 25 Indians and one Nepali national were killed.".