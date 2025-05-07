State Department fails to confirm US support for Ukrainian integrity

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The US State Department has not confirmed that Washington supports the principle of territorial integrity with regard to Ukraine.

"Now, if we were at a seminar <...>, I would love to have that conversation with you, but I won't [do it] today," US State Department press chief Tammy Bruce said at a regular briefing for journalists when asked whether the US favored the principle of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In addition, Bruce’s remarks appeared to imply that Washington was awaiting new proposals on resolving the conflict in Ukraine from both Moscow and Kiev. "Well, if there were new proposals, I wouldn't stand here and say we were waiting for new proposals," Bruce noted, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said on May 1 that both Russia and Ukraine have submitted their proposals as part of the conflict resolution process, and that efforts are now focused on finding a happy medium.

According to Bruce, the situation around Ukraine remains fluid. "These are efforts and conversations that I have to say are really 24/7," she assured. "We've got to see progress in order for us to understand the process and <…> how our posture in that will continue, and that becomes the question," Bruce noted.