US sees progress in resolving Ukraine conflict — State Department

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The US State Department's press chief Tammy Bruce has noted that the country's government sees progress in the negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

According to her, both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have noted that the settlement process can't go on forever.

"So, the framework of if we were to withdraw as a mediator would come if we don't see progress from the parties, and we do," Bruce said at a briefing.

"We do recognize, and everyone has to, that both parties must come up with their proposals for an enduring peace," she pointed out.

Bruce emphasized that the US position depends on the extent to which the sides demonstrate that progress is possible and are taking steps to pursue peace.

US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News that the Kiev authorities want a suspension of hostilities along the current contact lines followed by the establishment of a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone. US President Donald Trump has admitted that Washington could pull out of the Ukraine talks if it feels an agreement to resolve the conflict is impossible to achieve.